Time to find out what YOU know about Addiction and Mental Health – Plus the latest on COVID in Stark County – Listen HERE
To start off National Public Health Week, Pam is joined by Chris Cugini with the Stark County Health department. Stark County has experienced more lives lost to overdose in the past two years than at any other time. In 2020, 131 people died due to an overdose within Stark County. The Stark County Health Department is utilizing the statewide “Beat the Stigma” campaign to help the community better understand Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and the resources that are available for people facing addiction. The stigma surrounding addiction and mental illness isn’t just cruel and misinformed; it prolongs the problem by discouraging people with substance misuse disorder and mental illness from seeking help.
As the Communications Specialist for Stark County Health, Chris gives multiple resources to schedule appointments, stay aware, stay informed and live healthier. Visit starkhealth.org for more info.