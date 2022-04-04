      Weather Alert

Time to find out what YOU know about Addiction and Mental Health – Plus the latest on COVID in Stark County – Listen HERE

billy.beebe
Apr 4, 2022 @ 11:20am

To start off National Public Health Week, Pam is joined by Chris Cugini with the Stark County Health department.  Stark County has experienced more lives lost to overdose in the past two years than at any other time. In 2020, 131 people died due to an overdose within Stark County. The Stark County Health Department is utilizing the statewide “Beat the Stigma” campaign to help the community better understand Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and the resources that are available for people facing addiction. The stigma surrounding addiction and mental illness isn’t just cruel and misinformed; it prolongs the problem by discouraging people with substance misuse disorder and mental illness from seeking help.

As the Communications Specialist for Stark County Health, Chris gives multiple resources to schedule appointments, stay aware, stay informed and live healthier. Visit starkhealth.org for more info.

TAGS
addiction boosters COVID 19 Update health department mental health stark county stigma
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two 19-Year-Olds Dead From Gunfire in Canton
Canton Police Continue Investigating Double Homicide
ODOT has BIG Road Projects for Stark County this Spring on Route 62, Route 30 and MORE
Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City's 'Light Up' Event
Connect With Us Listen To Us On