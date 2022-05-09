Timken Makes it 100 Years of Paying Quarterly Dividends
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For 100 years now, the Timken Company has paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock.
That milestone was reached when the board of directors of the Jackson Township-based company decided to pay shareholders 31-cents a share.
That’s 400 consecutive quarters of dividend payments, dating back to the company being listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1922.
It’s a distinction only a handful of companies can say they’ve achieved.