TimkenSteel Reports Lower Sales, Deadly July Explosion Cited

By Jim Michaels
October 14, 2022 4:19AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Preliminary financial figures for TimkenSteel’s third quarter show a big drop in sales.

And it’s due largely to a deadly July explosion that impacted production for several weeks.

The Canton company is reporting net sales of $316 million, down 24-percent from the previous quarter.

Final third quarter numbers will be released on November 4.

Employee Joseph Ferrall died and two others were injured in that explosion in the melt shop of the Faircrest plant.

