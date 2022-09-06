News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tips for National Preparedness Month

By Jim Michaels
September 6, 2022 5:54AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – September is National Preparedness Month.

It serves to remind us that many types of emergencies and disasters can impact us, and this is a good time to make emergency plans or update that emergency kit.

Where is your tornado shelter?

Do you have an emergency kit with supplies to last several days?

Where would the family meet if all communication was cut off?

Questions to consider during National Preparedness Month.

The Ohio EMA can answer them at their Ready Ohio website.

The CDC says 48-percent of Americans have NO emergency supplies.

