Title Games Staying In Canton

(WHBC) – The 2019 OHSAA Football State Championships will be played in Canton.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to keep the title games in Canton this fall.

The games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Canton hosted the title games in 2018 and 2017 as well.

“We have a great site in Canton for the football finals and we are pleased to return there in December,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.

The finals were held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“We will continue to talk with Ohio State and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission about hosting in the future, but we wanted to make a decision this winter regarding 2019 and we would need more time to come to an agreement with Columbus. In Stark County, we have great hosts with Visit Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame and we are fortunate to stay there another year.”

He says the football finals were held in Stark County from 1990 through 2013 after being held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus throughout the 1980s.

