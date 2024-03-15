Toledo Man Convicted of Murder in Killing of Canton Man

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Toledo man has been found guilty of killing a SW Canton man one year ago.

The Stark County jury took just a few hours Thursday to convict Damon Mitchell.

He’ll be sentenced next Thursday.

55-year-old Steven Troyer Sr was shot as he sat in his truck parked near the industrial end of Greenfield Avenue SW.

The two had reportedly argued about ownership of a vehicle, but it’s not known why Mitchell pulled out a gun.

He was also found guilty of felonious assault for firing his gun several times at Troyer’s son

He was not hurt.