Traffic Changes on I-77, Routes 30 and 62 Start Next Monday
Signage along Cherry Ave indicates I-77 North as well as Route 30 and 62 West traffic will travel the concrete-sided right lane onto 11th St and then 30 West before taking the ramp onto 77 North. (WHBC News)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Next Monday and Tuesday (December 7 and 8) are a couple of days you’ll want to avoid Northbound I-77 between Cleveland Avenue and West Tusc.
ODOT and the contractor will be setting up a traffic split which will kick in Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, as part of the $60 million bridge and repaving project on 77..
For Monday and Tuesday, 77 North will be down to one lane in that stretch and there will be various ramp closures.
Here are the ramp and lane closures and estimated times next week:
- I-77 N to Rt 30/62 W: Ramp closed starting Mon Dec 7 in the evening through the year 2022.
- I-77 N between Cleveland Ave (Rt 800) and W Tusc (Rt 172): All day Mon Dec 7 and Tues Dec 8
- I-77 N to Rt 800: Ramp Closed Tues Dec 8 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rt 800 S to I-77 N: Ramp closed Tues Dec 8 7 a.m. to 12noon.
- Rt 800 N to I-77 N: Ramp closed Tues Dec 8 12noon to 5 p.m.
- Rt 30 W to I-77 N: Ramp closed Tues 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.