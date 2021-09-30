Trejuan Johnson Jury Deliberating Again on Thursday
Trejuan Johnson (Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) = The jury in the Trejuan Johnson murder case is back at the Stark County Courthouse on Thursday.
They continue deliberating the 24-year-old Canton man’s fate.
They were handed the case Wednesday after his defense attorney called no witnesses and both sides delivered closing arguments.
Johnson is accused of shooting into a house on Clarendon Avenue SW in Canton last summer, killing 1-year-old Ace Lucas.