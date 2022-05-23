Trial for Alliance Man in Death of Missing Teen Begins Monday
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A cold case aggravated murder trial begins Monday in a Mahoning County courtroom.
52-year-old Robert Moore of Alliance is charged in the killing of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White of nearby Smith Township back in 2009.
This, even though the victim’s remains have never been found.
White disappeared after Moore drove her from his home to hers on June 2 of 2009.
The judge is allowing evidence that indicates Moore had touched her inappropriately that night.
White is believed to have been killed in or near the township.
Moore has already done prison time for the death of another young woman, 22-year-old Virginia Lecorchik.