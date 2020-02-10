Trial for Murder at Area Bar is Underway
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might recall the murder that took place this summer at the Brick City Lounge in Canton Township.
The trial for the man deemed responsible for killing 41 year old Jason Calhoun started Monday. Court records show that 26 year old Deny King of Moreno Valley, California was one of many people who were asked to leave the bar following a fight on the evening of July 27.
King allegedly returned to the bar multiple times. The final time he came back, he allegedly fatally shot Calhoun. King was arrested days later after fleeing to California.
His defense argues that King was justified in shooting Calhoun, claiming that he believed his friend was in danger.