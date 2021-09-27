Trial Takes Up Again in 1-Year-Old Ace Lucas Killing
Ace Lucas (Courtesy FBI)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Trial was set to take up Monday morning in the July 2020 shooting death of 1-year-old Ace Lucas.
24-year-old Trejuan Johnson is charged with murder in the case.
Police say he is one of three men seen running around the outside of the Lucas home on Clarendon Avenue SW where the crime occurred.
Lucas’s 29-year-old father Aaron was shot dead last month, just a few days before he was to testify in the initial trial.
The trial had to be delayed until now.
Another man is jailed in connection with that killing.