      Weather Alert

Trial Takes Up Again in 1-Year-Old Ace Lucas Killing

Jim Michaels
Sep 27, 2021 @ 6:54am
Ace Lucas (Courtesy FBI)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Trial was set to take up Monday morning in the July 2020 shooting death of 1-year-old Ace Lucas.

24-year-old Trejuan Johnson is charged with murder in the case.

Police say he is one of three men seen running around the outside of the Lucas home on Clarendon Avenue SW where the crime occurred.

Lucas’s 29-year-old father Aaron was shot dead last month, just a few days before he was to testify in the initial trial.

The trial had to be delayed until now.

Another man is jailed in connection with that killing.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Study: Route 62 Canton to Alliance Determined 'Deadliest' Roadway in Stark
UPDATE: Police Recover Suspect Mini-Van in Killing of 16-Year-Old
Former North Lawrence Firefighter Charged With Grand Theft
Jackson Doctor Sentenced to 4 Years on Attempted Murder Conviction
Connect With Us Listen To Us On