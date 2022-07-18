Troopers in 6 States Enforcing ‘Move Over’ Laws

Courtesy Move Over Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Patrol troopers and their cohorts in our five contiguous states are enforcing their Move Over laws this week.

Between 2017 and 2021, Ohio troopers have issued over 26,000 citations for failing to move over for vehicles with flashing or rotating lights on.

The enforcement initiative continues through Saturday night in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.