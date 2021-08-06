TSA Pre-Check Gets You From Concourse to Plane Faster
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you are a new or returned-from-the-pandemic frequent flier, you’ll probably be interested in AAA’s TSA Pre-Check program.
For $85 and a 10-minute interview at one of the local offices, you’ll get five years of use of the TSA’s Expedited Screening line at airports.
That means no shoe removal and no throwing out your liquids.
Appointments are being made at the Jackson Township office on Portage Street NW the week of August 23rd.
Here’s a link to the initial registration.
And here’s how AAA says to proceed with that:
· Click “Start Application Now,” then click “New Enrollment”
· Fill out steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen
· Type in your zip code at Zip code/City/Airport Code box – search
· Choose your desired location and click “Next”
· Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, as no reminders will be sent out)
Here’s the complete info on times and locations:
· AAA Akron, 100 Rosa Parks Dr., Akron, Aug. 16-20, 2021
· AAA Canton, 4895 Portage St. NW, North Canton, Aug. 23-27, 2021