TUESDAY UPDATE: Daily Case Figure Over 20,000 Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No records broken for coronavirus daily numbers on Tuesday, but the figures are still quite high.
The state had over 20,000 new cases, with 710 of them out of Stark County.
The state reported 227 more deaths.
Current hospitalizations went over the 6200 mark.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues Jan 4
Ohio: 2,093,074 cases (+20,411), 29,674 deaths (+227)
Stark: 65,952 cases (+710), 1326 deaths (+6)
Across the state: 6257 current hospitalizations