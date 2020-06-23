Tuesday Update: Stark County Has First Reported COVID Death Since June 10
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Columbus this afternoon, providing updates on COVID-19, along with other issues going on throughout Ohio. Here is a complete update on everything that was discussed.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers State Wide
Today’s COVID-19 report from the Ohio Department of Health shows all major metric areas are above the three week averages. Ohio’s overall case total is up to 590. After back to back days of seeing single-digit deaths state wide, today’s 31 new fatalities increase Ohio’s death toll to 2,735.
7,379 Ohioans have now been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 1,876 were admitted into the intensive care unit. More than 667,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout the Buckeye State. Ohio has an overall positive test rate of 6.9%.
Update on Stark County COVID-19 Numbers
For the first time since June 10, the state’s report shows a new COVID-19 related death in Stark County. County health officials have confirmed with WHBC News that Stark’s death toll remained at 105 for nearly two weeks.
Officials credited the work for healthcare professionals and the county’s nursing home facilities for the drop off in daily fatalities.
The new death increases Stark’s overall death toll to 106. Three new cases bring Stark County’s overall total to 960. 189 people have now been hospitalized due to the virus throughout the county. Stark County residents looking for a place to be tested for COVID-19 can find area locations on the state’s map of testing centers.
Vandalism at State House
Following the recent vandalism that took place at the The Ohio Statehouse, Governor DeWine addressed the incident this afternoon. He says the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation into this incident is underway.
“When there is vandalism or any illegal act, it should be investigated and we are going to seek prosecution,” DeWine said. “The vast majority of people who are demonstrating are peaceful and have every right to protest. But, there are others who are clearly there for violence. That violence will not be tolerated.”
In addition to asking protesters to practice peaceful demonstrations, Governor DeWine also requested that they wear masks, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The things we do impact others,” said DeWine. “You can protest and get your point across, but you should also social distance and do everything you can do slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Fireworks Shows
With Independence Day right around the corner, Lt. Governor Jon Husted took time this afternoon to speak about fireworks shows that are still scheduled throughout the state. Husted reminded Ohioans that the large gathering order is still in place and a lot of the large firework shows have been canceled. As for those who might be considering holding an event, Husted asks that you do so safely.
“We can find ways to celebrate without gathering close together in small groups,” said Husted. “Watch from your porch, your car, or your backyard.”