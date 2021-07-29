      Weather Alert

Turnpike Beginning Work for 2023 ‘Toll Collection System Modernization’

Jim Michaels
Jul 29, 2021 @ 5:55am
Courtesy of Ohio Turnpike

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s some subtle infrastructure work going on at both ends of the Ohio Turnpike.

It’s a sign of big changes to come.

The toll road is moving toward speed-limit tolling at all its toll plazas.

That means on mainline parts of the roadway, your E-Z Pass will still register at 70 miles an hour.

License plate readers are also a possibility if the legislature approves.

There will still be cash and credit card lanes and some toll collectors though.

They hope to get the new system up and running in the Spring of 2023.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark
Massillon: Roofing Crew Spots Fire at Neighboring Home, Alerts Residents
OSP: Sobriety Checkpoint in Tuscarawas on Friday Night
Regula: Call the New Route 30 An 'Opportunity Corridor'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On