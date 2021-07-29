Turnpike Beginning Work for 2023 ‘Toll Collection System Modernization’
Courtesy of Ohio Turnpike
BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s some subtle infrastructure work going on at both ends of the Ohio Turnpike.
It’s a sign of big changes to come.
The toll road is moving toward speed-limit tolling at all its toll plazas.
That means on mainline parts of the roadway, your E-Z Pass will still register at 70 miles an hour.
License plate readers are also a possibility if the legislature approves.
There will still be cash and credit card lanes and some toll collectors though.
They hope to get the new system up and running in the Spring of 2023.