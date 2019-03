(WHBC) – The Ohio Turnpike will begin to look more like the Pennsylvania Turnpike by the year 2021.

E-Z Pass users will be able to drive the speed limit through toll gates and not slow down, plus additional mainline toll gates will eliminate smaller payment stations in the Youngstown area, allowing E-Z Pass drivers to do 70 miles per hour to pay their tolls.

There will still be the “stop ahead and pay cash” option though.

Construction begins later this year.