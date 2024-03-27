Turnpike Set to Switch Soon to Modern Tolling System

New Ohio Turnpike Toll Plaza at MP 211 in Trumbull County. (Courtesy Ohio Turnpike)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new toll collection system on the Ohio Turnpike is set to go.

The turnpike commission says it’ll be phased in over the next few weeks.

That includes the opening of that new toll plaza just east of the Warren exit.

Eastbound drivers will pay a toll there, the final toll in Ohio.

Non-E-Z Pass drivers will slow down and move to the right to a toll collector or a cash/credit card lane.

It’ll be much the same at milepost 49 in the westbound direction.

E-Z Pass drivers can move through all four mainline toll plazas at highway speeds.