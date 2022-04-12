Two Canton Men Get Prison Sentences in January Traffic Death
Andrew Taggart and Jacob Lang (Courtesy Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man will do ten years in prison.
Prosecutors say he caused a deadly traffic accident while trying to escape police back in January.
Just before sentencing Monday, Andrew Taggart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and the other seven counts in an indictment.
Prosecutors say Taggart drove a stolen van through a red light at Harrison Avenue and 4th Street NW, killing 42-year-old Jason Robison of Canton.
He had been stopped earlier by police, but decided to drive off.
34-year-old Jacob Lang of Canton was a passenger in the van.
He’s doing 18 months on a “receiving stolen property” conviction.
Robison’s family members made victim impact statements yesterday.