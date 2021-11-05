Two Hartville Nail Spa Employees Charged in Teen Sex Assault
Cong Chi Le and Thanh Le (Stark County jail)
HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two brothers who worked at a Hartville nail salon are jailed without bond.
They are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl back in January.
33-year-old Cong Chi Lee is charged with rape while 34-year-old Thanh Le is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
One of the incidents reportedly happened in Uniontown.
The men worked at Nails So Dep on West Maple Street.
Cong Chi Le owned the business.