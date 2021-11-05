      Weather Alert

Two Hartville Nail Spa Employees Charged in Teen Sex Assault

Jim Michaels
Nov 5, 2021 @ 5:57am
Cong Chi Le and Thanh Le (Stark County jail)

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two brothers who worked at a Hartville nail salon are jailed without bond.

They are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl back in January.

33-year-old Cong Chi Lee is charged with rape while 34-year-old Thanh Le is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

One of the incidents reportedly happened in Uniontown.

The men worked at Nails So Dep on West Maple Street.

Cong Chi Le owned the business.

