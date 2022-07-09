Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend.

This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory crowd when someone fired shots.

Protests continue over the officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Activists have been targeting the homes of city leaders.

Akron police say they will start providing daily updates on the protests on Monday.

Anyone with information concerning this senseless tragedy is urged to please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

for the Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.