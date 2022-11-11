Two Intersection Safety Projects Wrapping Up

The updated intersection of West Tusc (Rt 172) and Perry Drive. (Courtesy ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of ODOT intersection safety projects in Stark County are moving along.

In fact, one is completed:

Where Fulton Drive crosses Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, that was realigned with raised islands to make for safer right turns.

And the West Tusc/Perry Drive intersection redo is nearly completed, with new turn lanes and a new traffic signal, which still needs to be installed.

The two intersections made the governor’s Top 150 dangerous intersections in the state.

The governor had the list put together back in 2019.