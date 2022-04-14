Two Local Guard Members Receive Purple Heart from Attack on Iraqi Airbase in 2020
Ohio Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen Rhoades (center), commander of Special Troops Command (Provisional), pins the Purple Heart medal on Sgt. Tristan Meyers April 10, 2022, during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in North Canton, Ohio. Meyers was among U.S. service members injured during a missile attack Jan. 8, 2020, at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq. (Ohio National Guard photo)
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two local members of the Ohio Army National Guard became Purple Heart recipients at a special ceremony this week.
Staff Sgt Aaron Futrell of Canal Fulton and Sgt Tristan Meyers from Clinton were honored in front of their families and fellow soldiers.
It happened Sunday at Army Aviation Support Facility Number-1 at the Akron Canton Airport.
Both men sustained injuries during the January 8, 2020 Iranian missile attack on the Al Asad Airbase in Iraq.
Both served with the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment out of North Canton.
Both were pinned by the leader of Special Troops Command of the Ohio National Guard, but the honor comes from the president.