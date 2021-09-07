      Weather Alert

Two Major Projects Wrapping Up at Stark Office Building

Jim Michaels
Sep 7, 2021 @ 5:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two major projects at the Stark County Office Building look to be wrapping up in the next month or two.

That’s despite pandemic-related slowdowns.

The third of three new elevators is going in now.

That should wrap up by the end October.

And, work on the roof replacement looks to be completed later this month.

That was recently on hold for five weeks, awaiting a delivery from Dow Chemical

Including the completed atrium skylight replacement, that’s $2.3 million in work at the downtown Canton building.

