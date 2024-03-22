News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Neighboring Northwest Ohio Universities to Merge

By Jim Michaels
March 22, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Share
Two Neighboring Northwest Ohio Universities to Merge
Courtesy bluffton.edu

FINLAY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two smaller northwest Ohio colleges are merging, though the two campuses will remain open.

Presidents of the University of Findlay and Bluffton University made the historic announcement on Thursday.

The schools are only 20 miles apart.

The two universities will keep their separate religious affiliations, and their sports teams remain separate.

Regulatory approval could take over a year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire
3

Safety First! Get your FREE Eclipse Glasses - Locations Listed HERE
4

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
5

Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses