Two Neighboring Northwest Ohio Universities to Merge
March 22, 2024 8:40AM EDT
FINLAY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two smaller northwest Ohio colleges are merging, though the two campuses will remain open.
Presidents of the University of Findlay and Bluffton University made the historic announcement on Thursday.
The schools are only 20 miles apart.
The two universities will keep their separate religious affiliations, and their sports teams remain separate.
Regulatory approval could take over a year.