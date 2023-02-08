Two North Canton Levies Taken Off Primary Ballot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of North Canton may pursue legal action to get a couple of levies back on the May ballot.

This, after the county Board of Elections ruled that road and storm sewer replacement levies cannot be placed before voters until next November.

The Repository says city council approved two revised resolutions in a special meeting Tuesday night, but it may be too late.

The board also told five candidates for Canton mayor and council and Massillon council that they lack sufficient valid signatures on their petitions.

They are:

Willis Gordon, Democratic candidate for Canton mayor.

Matthew Harman, Democratic candidate for Canton mayor.

Leon Gerig, Republican candidate for Canton council at large.

William Walker, Democratic candidate for Massillon council.

Joyce Phillips, Democratic candidate for Massillon council.