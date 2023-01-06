News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Stark Lawmakers in Columbus in Major Backup Roles

By Jim Michaels
January 6, 2023 4:11AM EST
State Rep Scott Oelslager is sworn into office for his latest term. (Courtesy State Rep Oelslager's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two longtime Stark County members of the General Assembly are moving into the new session with impressive credentials.

State Senator Kirk Schuring has been tabbed as president pro tempore of the Senate, while Representative Scott Oelslager was elected speaker pro tempore.

Oelslager’s office say he is currently the state’s longest-serving lawmaker.

