Uniontown PD: Man Being Sought by Cuyahoga Falls PD Takes Own Life

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not a lot of other information was provided on this story.

But a man being sought by Cuyahoga Falls police and located in Lake Township Wednesday took his own life.

This, shortly after Uniontown and Hartville police officers tried to approach the car and speak with him.

The Uniontown department in a release says the officers tried to revive him but could not.

The man was located in the Hartville Kitchen parking lot on Edison Street NW, according to the release.