News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Uniontown PD: Man Being Sought by Cuyahoga Falls PD Takes Own Life

By Jim Michaels
April 7, 2023 3:49AM EDT
Share
Uniontown PD: Man Being Sought by Cuyahoga Falls PD Takes Own Life
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not a lot of other information was provided on this story.

But a man being sought by Cuyahoga Falls police and located in Lake Township Wednesday took his own life.

This, shortly after Uniontown and Hartville police officers tried to approach the car and speak with him.

The Uniontown department in a release says the officers tried to revive him but could not.

The man was located in the Hartville Kitchen parking lot on Edison Street NW, according to the release.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dead, More Serious Charges Coming
3

UPDATE: Names of Jackson Family Killed in Fire Released
4

New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure
5

Jackson Man Gets 10 to 13 1/2 Years in Traffic Death