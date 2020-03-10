UPDATE: Coronavirus in Ohio, Actions Taken
(Courtesy Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has its first coronavirus cases, all from Cuyahoga County.
Governor Mike DeWine in Monday’s press conference, also declaring a state of emergency in Ohio.
He says that enables government to make purchases of health-related items without going out to bid.
He also said that 75 Primary Election voting locations inside nursing homes in the state will need to be moved.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr Amy Acton says they have a better handle on who is most likely to be seriously impacted by coronavirus, based on a CDC study of the virus in China.
She says the elderly, those hospitalized, as well as those with chronic diseases and those immuno-compromised are the most at risk.
They say they are also mindful of the risk to health care workers.
She says the information indicates children are more likely to get the flu than CoVid-19.
She also says the website will be updated daily now.