UPDATE: Still Quarter-Million Ohio Homes, Businesses Without Power Due to Storms as of Wednesday AM
A large tree blocks Route 800 near Freeport in Harrison County (Courtesy ODOT)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many of the quarter-of-a-million Ohioans without power Wednesday morning will be spending one of the hottest days of the year not even able to run a fan.
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, AEP had 4900 customers out in Wayne County, 6000 in Holmes and nearly 2700 in Tuscarawas.
The Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative has not provided a new number since initially reporting 13,000 out in its service area.
ODOT still has major state routes closed in Wayne and Holmes Counties, though Route 30 is open.
Route 62 was still closed west of Berlin in Holmes County.
Also closed as of 8:30 a.m. in Wayne County: Much of Route 83 between Wooster and the Holmes County line.
And parts of Routes 95, 226, 241, 302, 539 and 604.
Also in Holmes County, Routes 60 and 515 have closures.
Cooling centers have opened in Holmes County.