Upside Down: More Snow South Than North

Snow coming down at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and West Maple Street in North Canton. (WHBC News)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south.

At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event.

But amounts are higher, especially in Canton and points south, with an estimated four to as much as six inches of snowfall.

We’re catching up to our normal January snowfall numbers.

The deficit is 2.8 inches as of Thursday morning.

A different matter on Thursday though, with the lakeshore counties from Cleveland east with Winter Weather Advisories for lake effect snow through Friday morning.