US Attorney’s Holiday Operation Targets Those Who Carry Guns Illegally
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – City, county and federal law enforcement are working to ensure a peaceful Labor Day weekend in Canton and several other larger Ohio cities.
They are undertaking Operation Red Zone through the weekend… the ATF, FBI, DEA, U.S. marshals, Canton police and the sheriff’s office will be looking to arrest anyone in the “red zone”.
The define “red zone” occupants as anyone with prior misdemeanors, felonies and other conditions that prohibit them from carrying a gun.
The operation is led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland, which promises federal charges wherever they may apply.