US Marshall’s Service Searching for Suspects Connected with Na’Kia Crawford Murder
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for the two suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford, an 18 year old woman from Akron.
17 year old Adarus Black is wanted for murder while 18 year old Jaion Bivins is wanted on tampering and obstruction charges. Authorities are offering $5000 for info leading to Black’s arrest and $2500 for the arrest of Bivins.
The third suspect wanted, 24 year old Janisha George turned herself in on Friday, June 19. She was wanted on the same charges as Bivins.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage.