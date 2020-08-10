UW Stark Day of Caring Event Gets a Pandemic Do-Over
The old-look United Way of Greater Stark County Day of Caring. It changes for 2020.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular community event is taking on a new look during the pandemic.
The United Way of Greater Stark County will hold it’s annual Day of Caring on Friday September 11th.
But instead of volunteers from area businesses and schools doing work projects at various locations, it will be a curbside community drive instead.
There will be contactless, drive-up locations in Canton, North Canton, Belden Village, Alliance, Navarre and Carrollton.