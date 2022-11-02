Vance, Ryan Discuss Issues in Town Hall Event in Columbus

Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance talks with Fox News correspondents during a town hall debate with U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who appeared on stage prior, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by the retiring Rob Portman got together for a town hall event in Columbus on Tuesday night.

Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance are neck-and-neck in the polls.

They discussed everything, including inflation, immigration and the divisive political climate.

This was the third debate involving the two.

The event was seen on the Fox News Channel.