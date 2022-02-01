      Weather Alert

Victim’s Granddaughter Jailed on Million Dollar Bond

Jim Michaels
Feb 1, 2022 @ 7:55am
Danielle Dichiara (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon woman accused of beating and stabbing her grandmother to death was in court on Monday.

She was arraigned on murder and other charges in Massillon Municipal Court.

Danielle Dichiara had bond set at a million dollars.

The 26-year-old was arrested near her Lake Trail NE home shortly after the attack on 78-year-old Gloria Dichiara inside that house.

She was stabbed several times and hit over the head with a blunt object,

Police say the defendant’s mother and a neighbor were also injured.

