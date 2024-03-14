Village: No Timeline for Opening of Waterpark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Delays in getting new financing and in the supply chain.

They look to be pushing back the opening of the Hall of Fame Village waterpark until after the Fall of this year.

Village VP of Public Affairs Anne Graffice says they also want to synchronize the opening of the indoor playground and the Hilton Tapestry Hotel, where work has not begun yet.

They had been seeking a $45.5 million bond to construct an adjacent parking deck and start the planned Hilton Tapestry hotel.

Despite the challenges, Graffice says work inside the massive waterpark building continues.

She says they’re working on a number of capital funding efforts to keep the massively-expensive project going.