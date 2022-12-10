Village: Opening of Winter Blitz Delayed One Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday’s scheduled opening of the Winter Blitz holiday festival at the Hall of Fame Village is pushed back one week, to December 17.

The Village says in a press release that there are “additional program enhancements” coming.

They say they have reached out to those who purchased tickets in advance, by email.

Those customers are to get the same time slot next weekend.

The Village says you can contact them at [email protected]

The fireworks display has been moved to the 17th at 7:45, though the 5-K run is taking place Saturday.

There’s more information about Winter Blitz at the Village’s website.