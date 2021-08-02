Virus Latest: Higher Numbers, Stark, Other Local Counties at CDC ‘Substantial’ Transmission
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 2300 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, with nearly 1500 on Saturday.
And, the controversial, ever-changing CDC county-by-county virus figures are up to “Substantial” transmission now in Stark, Carroll, Wayne, and Portage Counties.
It’s not “High” transmission, but at a level the centers considers indoor mask-wearing advisable.