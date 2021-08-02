      Weather Alert

Virus Latest: Higher Numbers, Stark, Other Local Counties at CDC ‘Substantial’ Transmission

Jim Michaels
Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:55am
(April Wilson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 2300 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, with nearly 1500 on Saturday.

And, the controversial, ever-changing CDC county-by-county virus figures are up to “Substantial” transmission now in Stark, Carroll, Wayne, and Portage Counties.

It’s not “High” transmission, but at a level the centers considers indoor mask-wearing advisable.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark
Tribe Manager Terry Francona Done For The Year
Navarre Police Chief Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge
Backie Gets 5 to 7 1/2 Years in Ralph White Beating Incident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On