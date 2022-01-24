      Weather Alert

Volunteers Help Weather Service Measure Snowfall

Jim Michaels
Jan 24, 2022 @ 4:55am
4 inches of snow on the ground in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How does the National Weather Service know how much snow you got in your town?

They depend on snow spotter volunteers, who go outside with their rulers and measure the snow once or twice a day.

Lead Forecaster Zach Sefkovic with the Cleveland office of the weather service says they’re always looking for more spotters.

They do have a pretty robust program right now.

If you like tracking the snowfall, call 216 416-2900.

The Pittsburgh office of the weather service also has a snow spotter program.

