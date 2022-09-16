Vote on Favorite Toy from Finalists for Hall of Fame

FILE PHOTO - Chase Boss of Pittsford (partialy covered under blankets) and Maddie Berl of Victor, emerge from under a blanket fort as the blanket was introduced into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2011 in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Max Schulte)

ROCHESTER, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Voting has begun on which of 12 nominated toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester New York.

Among the nominees are Lite Brite, pound puppies and spirograph.

The others are: bingo, Breyer horses, Catan, Masters of the Universe, Nerf toys, Pinata, Phase 10, Rack-O, and a top.

You can vote through next Wednesday.