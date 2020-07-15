Walmart to Stark Requiring Customers to Wear Masks
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise nation wide, Walmart has announced that it will be enforcing a new mask requirement policy.
Starting on Monday, July 20 Walmart will require customers at all stores in the United States to wear masks while inside the shopping facility. Walmart is now the largest retailer to mandate facial coverings.
CDC data shows that about 65% of Walmart’s stores, including Sam’s Club locations, are located in areas where there is a current government mandate on facial coverings. Walmart has created a new position for its stores called the Health Ambassador.
Health Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process smooth and safe for all customers. The ambassadors will be identifiable by their black polo shirts. All Walmart stores will also have a single entrance to help enforce the mask mandate.
Meanwhile at Sam’s Club, complimentary masks will be provided if shoppers do not have one. Shoppers can also purchase a mask inside the store.