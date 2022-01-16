UPDATE: More Local Counties Under Warnings for Anticipated Big Snowfall
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among the eastern Ohio counties under a Winter Storm Warning
It’s in effect Sunday evening through late Monday morning.
And, it’s for the anticipated biggest producer of snow so far this season.
But we’re on the western edge of this system, says the National Weather Service.
So while Carroll, Tuscarawas and Portage Counties are under warnings, Wayne is under a Winter Weather Advisory for less accumulating snow.
Summit County had been under an advisory, and is now under a Winter Storm Warning.
AccuWeather predicts a total of 6 to 10 inches for Canton by midday Monday, with 4 to 8 inches of that falling during the night Sunday night.
Similar amounts are expected in the other warned counties.
The storm came in from the South.
There are snow parking bans in effect in Plain, Perry, and Jackson Townships as well as in Massillon, Canal Fulton and other areas.
And the city of Alliance asks that all basketball hoops please be removed from the city’s streets.
