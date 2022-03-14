Was This the Last Winterlike Weekend?
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This may have been the last of the cold-snowy weekends for the Winter of 2022.
At lerast the AccuWeather forecasts from now well into April don’t show any more below-freezing stretches of weather.
It started Friday night with the area getting anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, with the higher amounts in the Alliance area and in Carroll County.
The Akron Canton Airport high of 27 Saturday was 20 degrees below normal, with the low at night dipping down to 10.
It finally warmed up late Sunday afternoon.