      Weather Alert

Was This the Last Winterlike Weekend?

Jim Michaels
Mar 14, 2022 @ 5:50am
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This may have been the last of the cold-snowy weekends for the Winter of 2022.

At lerast the AccuWeather forecasts from now well into April don’t show any more below-freezing stretches of weather.

It started Friday night with the area getting anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, with the higher amounts in the Alliance area and in Carroll County.

The Akron Canton Airport high of 27 Saturday was 20 degrees below normal, with the low at night dipping down to 10.

It finally warmed up late Sunday afternoon.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Massillon Man Facing Endangering Charges for Serious Injuries Inflicted on Small Child
New Roundabout Proposed for Jackson
Uniontown-Area Man, Former Springfield School Administrator Headed to Prison for 12+ Years
Four Teens Charged in Vicious Robbery Incident from October
Connect With Us Listen To Us On