Wayne Company Recalls Jams for Undeclared Soy
FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An allergy-related recall by a Wayne County firm.
Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams in Fredericksburg is recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and its Spicy Chili Bacon Jam because of undeclared soy in the product.
Here is a portion of the release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture:
Products were available for sale from 04/01/2019 – 05/09/2022 online and at the following Ohio retailers and distributors:
• Ashery Country Store, 8922 State Route 241, Fredericksburg, OH 44627
• Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Noodles, 9140 CR 192 Fredericksburg, OH 44627
• Cracklin Pig Rosters Roasters, PO Box 450 Berlin OH 44610
• Hillside Orchard, PO Box 281 Hinckley, OH 44233
• Kountry Kin Crafts, 902 Planing Mill St. Caldwell OH 43724
• German Village, PO Box 223 Berlin, OH 44610
• Amish Originals, 8 N. State St. Westerville, OH 43081-2114
• Country Hills Market, 8229 County Road 201 Fredericksburg, OH 44627
• Amish Door Market, PO Box 215 Wilmot, OH 44689
• Hershberger’s Farm Market, 5452 State Route 557 Millersburg, OH 44654
• Bunker Hill Cheese, 6005 County Road 77 Millersburg, OH 44654
• Maria Sobas, 2461 Timbers Edge Ln. Columbus, OH 43235
• Orchard Farm Stand, 3350 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
• Nagel Farm Stand, 39491 Parson’s Rd. Grafton, OH 44044
• New Creation Farm, 12126 Clark Rd. Chardon, OH 44024
• J&J Sales, 5770 Spring Grove Dr. Solon, OH 44139
• Streb’s General Store, 4369 OH-39 Millersburg, OH 44654
• Stirgwolt & Associates, 2439 Coltsbridge Dr. Lewis Center, OH 43035
• Jabella’s Roadside Market, PO Box 133 Wilmot, OH 44689
• Walnut Creek Foods, PO Box 240 Walnut Creek, OH 44687
• Quiet Harmony Ranch, 10684 Morrison Mikesell Rd. New Paris, OH 45347