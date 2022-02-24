      Weather Alert

Weather Advisories Going Up, AccuWeather Looking for Mainly Rain

Jim Michaels
Feb 24, 2022 @ 5:52am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories up for the area.

They start in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties at 6 p.m. Thursday, continuing until 10 a.m. Friday.

For Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties, the advisory begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, ending at 9 a.m. Friday.

They’re saying the rain Thursday night could mix with a period of freezing rain, with accumulating ice.

AccuWeather though says it’s mainly a rain event.

It is a close call, with temperatures lingering around the freezing mark.

