Weather Advisories Going Up, AccuWeather Looking for Mainly Rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories up for the area.
They start in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties at 6 p.m. Thursday, continuing until 10 a.m. Friday.
For Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties, the advisory begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, ending at 9 a.m. Friday.
They’re saying the rain Thursday night could mix with a period of freezing rain, with accumulating ice.
AccuWeather though says it’s mainly a rain event.
It is a close call, with temperatures lingering around the freezing mark.