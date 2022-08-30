Weather Impacts, Mainly in NW Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) Monday’s thunderstorm activity led to the death of a woman in the Toledo area.

The local fire department in Rossford says the victim was struck by a falling tree while walking Monday afternoon.

There was wind and even some heavy rain.

An inch of rain fell in 40 minutes in the Stone Creek area of southern Tuscarawas County.

The CAK weather station recorded only .08 inches of rain on Monday.

There was some rain during the night.