News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Weather Impacts, Mainly in NW Ohio

By Jim Michaels
August 30, 2022 6:10AM EDT
Share

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) Monday’s thunderstorm activity led to the death of a woman in the Toledo area.

The local fire department in Rossford says the victim was struck by a falling tree while walking Monday afternoon.

There was wind and even some heavy rain.

An inch of rain fell in 40 minutes in the Stone Creek area of southern Tuscarawas County.

The CAK weather station recorded only .08 inches of rain on Monday.

There was some rain during the night.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
3

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
4

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
5

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man's Arrest Following Shooting