Weather Not Cooperating, But Stark Parks Marinas Opening
Sippo Lake Park marina (Courtesy Stark Parks)
PERRY TWP., (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mother Nature may not be cooperating, but Ohio summertime starts Friday at Stark Parks.
That’s because marinas are opening for full service at Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township and Walborn Reservoir in Marlboro Township.
And, it’s back to “full service” in 2021, with boat rentals, snacks and bait.
It’s all first-come, first-served.
They feature boat rentals and snacks.
Those rentals include paddleboards which are growing in popularity.
The marinas are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.