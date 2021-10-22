Weather Service Issues Most Same-Day Tornado Warnings in 16 Years
Storm damage at Fisher Park in Jackson Twp. (Courtesy Matthew Beasley and National Weather Service)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service issued 11 different tornado warnings Thursday afternoon, the most in one day since 2005.
Meteorologist Patrick Saunders says they were anticipating some possible severe weather, but conditions ended up being just right for the formation of a number of funnel clouds.
Saunders says a narrow broken line of storms in association with a cold front suddenly became very active.
Survey crews will be inspecting damage in Medina, Cuyahoga, Lake, Portage and other counties on Friday.
The Cleveland weather office covers Stark and most local counties except Carroll and Tuscarawas.