Weather Service to Check Out Possible Tornado Damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service will be sending out two storm damage survey crews on Thursday.

They will be checking out likely tornado damage in two areas of northern Ohio.

Homes were damaged and large trees were brought down in the Windham area of eastern Portage County.

One report had a house moved off its foundation and a car flipped over.

There’s even a report of a tractor trailer rig being blown over on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 44 exit.

Images also show a twister on the ground in neighboring Trumbull County.

Another survey crew is headed to Bucyrus where there’s damage, especially in the downtown area.

Meantime, the Pittsburgh office of the weather service was uncertain about their plans.

There’s a report of a tree falling on a cabin near Leesville Lake in Carroll County.

A Tornado Warning was in effect at the time.

There were also strong thunderstorm winds.

They may be responsible for tearing the roof off a garage in Louisville.

No injuries reported.

The state of Ohio has recorded more tornadoes this year than any other state.